Benny Gantz meets with family of missing IDF soldier Oron Shaul

Hamas captured the bodies of Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul during Operation Protective Edge. Israeli civilians Abera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed were captured after crossing the border. Both Mengistu and Al-Sayed are believed to be alive.

Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz met with Zahava Shaul, the mother of Sgt. Oron Shaul, and other members of the Shaul family on Wednesday and promised to bring back the Israelis who are being held captive by Hamas.