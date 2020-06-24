Benny Gantz meets with family of missing IDF soldier Oron Shaul
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
JUNE 24, 2020 18:52
Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz met with Zahava Shaul, the mother of Sgt. Oron Shaul, and other members of the Shaul family on Wednesday and promised to bring back the Israelis who are being held captive by Hamas.
Hamas captured the bodies of Lt. Hadar Goldin and Sgt. Oron Shaul during Operation Protective Edge. Israeli civilians Abera Mengistu and Hisham Al-Sayed were captured after crossing the border. Both Mengistu and Al-Sayed are believed to be alive.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com