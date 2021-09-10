Biden and Chinese President Xi in first phone call since February

US President Joe Biden spoke by phone with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday, the White House said, with both leaders discussing the need to avoid letting competition between the world's two largest economies veer into conflict.

Relations between Washington and Beijing have been at their lowest point in decades and it was only the second call between the leaders since Biden took office in January.

A White House statement said the two leaders had "a broad, strategic discussion," including "areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge."

Chinese state media reported the conversation was "candid" and "in-depth," adding that President Xi said US policy on China imposes great difficulties on relations between the two.

The Chinese report added that both sides agreed to maintain frequent contact.