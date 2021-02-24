Biden CIA nominee Burns calls China an 'authoritarian adversary'

US President Joe Biden's nominee to be director of the CIA, William Burns, told a Senate committee on Wednesday that he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as the key to US national security.Burns, 64, a former career diplomat who worked in both Democratic and Republican administrations, is expected to easily win confirmation to be director of the Central Intelligence Agency. Burns has already been confirmed by the Senate five times for his stints as ambassador to Jordan and Russia and three senior positions at the State Department.Testifying to the Senate Intelligence Committee, Burns outlined his four top priorities - "people, partnerships, China and technology" - if he is confirmed to head the agency, according to a US official familiar with the issue."Out-competing China will be key to our national security in the days ahead," Burns said at his confirmation hearing.