President Biden said he will not extend his August 31 deadline for evacuating Americans and Afghan allies from Afghanistan, an official said on Tuesday.

This was the original deadline he set before the Taliban completed their takeover of the country on August 15.

The US increased its efforts to airlift evacuees on Tuesday, with the US still having thousands of troops located in Afghanistan.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said they will accept "no extensions" of the deadline.