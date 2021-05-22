Biden: No peace until region recognizes Israel's right to exist

"I made it clear when I spoke with [Palestinian Authority] President [Mahmoud] Abbas: We're going to make sure we are going to provide for security in the West Bank. We renewed the security commitment, as well as [the] economic commitment to the people in the West Bank."

He said he was committed to putting together a "major package," along with other interested nations to rebuild in Gaza without allowing Hamas to rebuild their weapons systems.

"I also indicated to the Israelis that I thought it was very important that they stop this inter-communal fighting in Jerusalem by extremes on both sides. It has to end," Biden added.

"There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift. Period. What we still need is a two-state solution. It is the only answer," he said.