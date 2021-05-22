Biden: No peace until region recognizes Israel's right to exist

During a press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-In on Friday, US President Joe Biden said there had been no shift in the Democratic Party's commitment to the security of the State of Israel, reiterating the party's long-standing support for a "two-state solution" to the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians.When asked about possible growing opposition within his party to its ongoing support for Israel, Biden replied that "My party still supports Israel. Let's get something straight: until the region says unequivocally they acknowledge the right of Israel to exist as an independent Jewish state, there will be no peace."
"There is no shift in my commitment to the security of Israel. No shift. Period. What we still need is a two-state solution. It is the only answer," he said.
"I made it clear when I spoke with [Palestinian Authority] President [Mahmoud] Abbas: We're going to make sure we are going to provide for security in the West Bank. We renewed the security commitment, as well as [the] economic commitment to the people in the West Bank."
He said he was committed to putting together a "major package," along with other interested nations to rebuild in Gaza without allowing Hamas to rebuild their weapons systems.
"I also indicated to the Israelis that I thought it was very important that they stop this inter-communal fighting in Jerusalem by extremes on both sides. It has to end," Biden added.
Moon welcomed the ceasefire, saying "I appreciate President Biden's hard work in this regard." Biden said he was praying that the current ceasefire between Israelis and Hamas would hold.
