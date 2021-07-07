Biden to host Jordanian King

"His Majesty’s visit will highlight the enduring and strategic partnership between the United States and Jordan, a key security partner and ally of the United States," the White House said in a statement."It will be an opportunity to discuss the many challenges facing the Middle East and showcase Jordan’s leadership role in promoting peace and stability in the region."Abdullah is on a three-week visit to the United States that will include the first meeting by an Arab leader with Biden at the White House since he took office, a July 1 statement from the palace said.