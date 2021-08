If Toibi is convicted, he will be sentenced more harshly than the previous charge of manslaughter would have allowed. While the maximum charge for manslaughter is 12 years, aggravated murder with indifference could lead to a life sentence.

Toibi's initial charge of manslaughter was raised to the charge of aggravated murder following a petition filed to the High Court by Madi's family appealing for the indictment to be amended.

Border Police soldier Afik Toibi who killed his friend and fellow border police officer Naim Madi earlier this year has been charged with aggravated murder with indifference following a decision from the Haifa District Court on Thursday.