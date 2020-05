Border Police forces uncovered three concealed pipe bombs in the Israeli section of Barta’a on Thursday, according to a police press release. The town has a Palestinian section and an Israeli one as it is on the Green Line.



The forces were operating after receiving information about the area. Originally authorities only found an ammunition clip, but later they uncovered the bombs.



Police are investigating. Bomb disposal officers were called on the scene and they defused the bombs.

