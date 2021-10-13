Cannabis bill passes in Knesset

New Hope head Sharren Haskel's cannabis legalization bill passed its final reading in the Knesset plenum on Wednesday.



Medical cannabis bill passes 54-42 w support of Mansour Abbas in win for coalition after another cannabis bill embarrassingly fell 3 months ago. @naftalibennett came to vote in favor. Health Minister Nitzan Horovitz spokes vs the bill bc it doesnt do enough, but he's not an MK. October 13, 2021

Haskel, the bil's sponsor, praised the coalition for passing the bill and said it would help give needed relief to 100,000 people who require medical cannabis. The bill will still need to be legislated to pass into law.

Ra'am leader Mansour Abbas told the plenum in Arabic that it's medical, unlike when he voted against a more encompassing cannabis three months ago. The Likud people who back the bill have left the room and did not vote against it like last time.