The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Catalan separatists call for amnesty, train lines get vandalized

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 11, 2020 16:58
Catalan separatists used an annual festival in their region on Friday to urge the Spanish government to agree to a referendum on independence and an amnesty for jailed and self-exiled leaders.
Protesters vandalized Catalonia's rail network ahead of a series of pro-independence rallies planned across the wealthy northeastern region later in the day, forcing multiple train cancellations before traffic was resumed.In Catalonia, Sept. 11 marks "La Diada," the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714, and has been marked in recent years by major separatist rallies.
"We need a political response to what is a political conflict," Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo told reporters, calling for an amnesty for nine leaders jailed for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid and for others who fled Spain then.
The government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has ruled out any amnesty or referendum but has backed talks with Barcelona.
"We will keep working to achieve reconciliation in Catalonia from a dialog within the constitution," Sanchez said in a Tweet on Friday.
Opinion polls show people in Catalonia are split on the issue of independence. The latest survey shows more respondents in favor of their region remaining part of Spain.
HEALTH WARNING
Early on Friday protesters set fires in seven or eight places along Catalonia's rail network, forcing widespread cancellations, a rail operator spokesman said.
A conventional train line around Girona and the high-speed line between Barcelona and Figueres, which connects to France's TGV network, were interrupted for around four hours, rail operator ADIF tweeted.
Despite appeals from health officials to avoid gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, grassroots organizer Assemblea Nacional Catalana said last week it wanted to hold Europe's largest coronavirus-adapted protest.
It has planned for later on Friday over 100 gatherings in 82 locations around Catalonia, in which people would need to keep a distance, wear a mask and have previously registered to attend.
The region's public health secretary and the head of a doctors' association discouraged such gatherings.
Spain has recorded 554,143 cases since the onset of the pandemic, more than any other western European nation. It reported 13 deaths on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 29,699.
While Catalonia's separatism drive has dominated Spanish politics for years, it has largely taken a back seat over the past months, both because of the coronavirus crisis and divisions among separatists.
2,000 protest outside Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence
Spain sentences Savaldoran ex-officer to 133 years over priests' massacre
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 04:55 PM
US expects to identify Belarus sanctions targets in a few days
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 04:52 PM
Turkish court sentences pro-Kurdish MP to jail on terrorism charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 03:53 PM
Junta to appoint Mali leader in two-year transition, proposal says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 03:12 PM
Sirens sounded in southern Israel false alarm
Belarus declares 14 day quarantine period for arriving Israelis
Coronavirus update: 4,038 new diagnoses
26-year-old dies after violent incident in Beit Hanina, north of Jerusale
India reports record daily jump of nearly 100,000 coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 07:52 AM
Zichron Ya'acov school closed after staff diagnosed with coronavirus
South Korea sees uptick in COVID-19 cases as cluster infections continue
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 05:43 AM
Mainland China reports 15 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 03:30 AM
Brazil reports 40,557 new coronavirus cases, 983 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 12:55 AM
France protests after release of Taliban prisoners behind French deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/11/2020 12:47 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by