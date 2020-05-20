China's Taiwan affairs office says reunification is natural trend
By REUTERS
MAY 20, 2020 09:14
"Reunification" of Taiwan with the mainland is the natural trend of history and efforts to seek independence for the island are a dead-end, China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Wednesday.
Spokesman Ma Xiaoguang said in a statement that China will never leave any room for various forms of "Taiwan independence" or tolerate any act of separating Taiwan from China, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
