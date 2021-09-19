The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Last two escaped prisoners arrested in Jenin, ending manhunt

Palestinians clashed with the Israeli forces who entered Jenin to arrest the two prisoners.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
SEPTEMBER 19, 2021 02:52
The arrest of an escaped inmate made by Israel Police in the early hours of Saturday morning. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
The arrest of an escaped inmate made by Israel Police in the early hours of Saturday morning.
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
The last two remaining prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison earlier this month, Munadil Nafayat and Iham Kahamji, were arrested on Saturday night by Israeli forces in Jenin, putting an end to the nearly two-week-long manhunt.
The arrest was made by the IDF, Shin Bet and police special forces based on intelligence from the Shin Bet. Israeli forces surrounded the house where the prisoners were hiding and the two prisoners surrendered without any struggle and were transferred to the Shin Bet for questioning. Two Palestinians who helped the two prisoners were also arrested by Israeli forces.
Four of the six prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison, Zakaria Zubeidi, Mahmoud Ardah, Mohammed Qadri and Mohammed Ardah, were captured by security forces in and near Nazareth last weekend.
Armed clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli forces in the West Bank city of Jenin on Saturday night, after large numbers of Israeli forces entered the city, according to Palestinian reports. At least one Palestinian has been wounded, according to the reports. No injuries have been reported among Israeli forces.
The Israeli forces surrounded a house in the Palestinian city and demanded its occupants exit the building shortly before the arrests were reported.
Palestinian gunmen in Jenin had said over the weekend that they are prepared to thwart any attempt by the IDF to enter the city or its refugee camp in search of two security prisoners who escaped from Gilboa Prison.
The gunmen said they have formed a “Joint Operations Room” consisting of representatives of various Palestinian factions to repel a possible “invasion” by the IDF.
Palestinian sources said the gunmen belong to several armed groups affiliated with Fatah, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The sources claimed that the IDF was preparing to launch a major offensive in the camp following a series of shooting incidents.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Khaled Abu Toameh contributed to this report.


Tags Jenin West Bank palestinian prisoners
