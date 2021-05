Yesh Atid and Blue and White revealed that their negotiating teams had made significant progress toward forning a coalition when they met on Monday morning at Ramat Gan's Kfar Hamaccabiah Hotel.

The two parties said their leaders, Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz, feel an obligation to reach their goal of forming a government that would replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Lapid met personally on Sunday with Gantz, Labor leader Merav Michaeli and New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar.