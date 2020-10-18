Vetting of potential new state attorney starts despite Likud opposition

Faced with growing legal pressure and possibly even a petition to the High Court of Justice, Public Service Commission Director Daniel Hershkovitz on Sunday approved moving forward with the vetting process for a new state attorney

The state attorney will have influence over any potential plea bargain negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other issues after the verdict in his case, as well as decisions relating to criminal probes into Shas party leader Aryeh Deri and UTJ party leader Yaakov Litzman, among other major pending issues.

Former state attorney Shai Nitzan stepped down in December 2019. There has been no permanent replacement since then, at first because of multiple rounds of elections and later because the Likud wanted to prevent Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn from appointing a candidate who they might oppose.

For a short period in early 2020, senior prosecutor Dan Eldad was acting state attorney, but for most of the period, including now, Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has filled the role.

The Likud has blocked the process from moving forward, fearing Nissenkorn and Mandelblit will dominate the five-person search committee and select someone who will go against their wishes in the Netanyahu, Deri and Litzman cases.

Part of blocking the process has been pressuring Hershkovitz not to publish the search committee's advertisement for the position, a prerequisite for the search committee to start vetting candidates and eventually recommend a lead or lead candidates to Nissenkorn and the cabinet.

Until Sunday, Nissenkorn had used the technical objection that one of the members of the committee lacks proper status, and that the committee could not move forward until this status issue was resolved.

The committee includes: Mandelblit, Hershkovitz, Israel Bar Association representative Rachel Toran, academic representative Professor Oren Gazal Eyal and the Justice Ministry Director-General.

The problem was that currently, Sigal Yacobi is only acting director-general.

Hershkovitz had claimed that the committee could not move forward until a permanent director-general was appointed.

The Likud has blocked Nissenkorn from appointing his preferred candidate to become permanent director-general of the Justice Ministry.

Mandelblit sent Hershkovitz a letter at the end of last week, declaring that this was not a legal basis for holding up appointment of a new state attorney.

In addition, on Thursday night Mandelblit closed the Stock Affair probe against Netanyahu and reiterated he would not probe Netanyahu in Case 3000 the Submarine Affair.

These were issues which Netanyahu was worried about regarding the next state attorney.

It is possible that along with Mandelblit's letter saying that Yacobi's status could not hold up the process (and likely threats from NGOs to petition the High Court), that his decisions in favor of Netanyahu on Thursday may also have brought Hershkovitz to allow the publication of the search process to go forward.

Hershkovitz said that he would reserve the right to halt the process if Yacobi's status was not resolved before a final candidate was selected, but also made it clear that he was more likely to green-light the committee's decision based on the extraordinary current circumstances.

Normally, the committee makes a recommendation to the Justice Minister, who nominates a candidate for final approval by the cabinet, usually in coordination with the prime minister.

Nissenkorn is betting that once the committee approves a name that Netanyahu will find it difficult in terms of public opinion to reject the candidate.

On the other hand, Netanyahu can block the appointment under the coalition agreement and, if new elections are initiated in November or even December, the committee's process could be frozen.