Constitution Committee approves outline for opening malls, museums

The Constitution, Law and Justice Committee has approved the outline for opening malls, markets and museums.

The chairman of the committee, MK Yakov Asher of the United Torah Judaism Party, demanded that the Health Ministry speed up the process of regulating "green passports" and also bring an agreed wording to the barcode at the entrance to commercial places that will allow a wide and careful opening of the economy.



Head of Public Health Services, Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, warned against the move, saying "At the moment, the morbidity indices are doubling every two weeks. This is not a stable situation that allows us to open up."