The Education Ministry announced on Monday that 27,647 children are currently in quarantine due to the novel coronavirus. Of those, 2,288 are kindergarten children, 4,821 elementary school students and 4,235 in high school.

Special education kindergarten children with COVID-19 now number 161, while 250 elementary school students in special education were also infected.

In addition, 1,046 teachers were infected with the novel coronavirus.