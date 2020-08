cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The number of people who died from coronavirus has reached 844, the Health Ministry said.To date, there are 21,682 people sick with the virus, including 417 in serious condition, among them 116 who are intubated.