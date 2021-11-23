Coronavirus commissioner: We may be on our way to 5th wave

Coronavirus commissioner Salman Zarka warned that Israel may need to declare a fifth wave of the coronavirus outbreak soon as the R-number continues to rise and the Hanukkah holiday draws near, during a meeting of the coronavirus cabinet on Tuesday evening.

Prof. Eran Segal warned that since the beginning of November, the level immunity among the Israeli population has begun to fall as more time passes since people received the first two doses. "This decline is going to continue unless we intervene and continue to vaccinate," said Segal, pointing to a decrease in adherence to guidelines and a decrease in vaccination as the reasons behind the decline.

Segal added that the effectiveness of the booster may also be decreasing.