The Ministerial Committee for Coronavirus on Thursday extended the regulation requiring all Israelis to isolate in a quarantine hotel upon their arrival into the country until March 1.

The regulation applies to all travelers arriving in Israel, no matter which country they are arriving from. All arriving travelers are required to quarantine in a hotel for 14 days, unless the travelers have undergone two coronavirus tests according to travel procedures in which both results were negative.

Exceptions to the regulation will be examined individually by the Health Ministry at Ben-Gurion Airport upon the traveler's arrival, when the traveler is in possession of a vaccination certificate or has proof they recovered from the coronavirus.