Coronavirus czar to recommend lockdown for Jewish holidays - report

Coronavirus commissioner Ronnie Gamzu will recommend the cabinet to impose a national lockdown during the upcoming Jewish holidays, Channel 12 reported on Monday.According to the report, Gamzu has come to the conclusion that in order to contain the current outbreak it will be necessary to impose more stringent restrictions than the ones that are currently in place.Among the measures he will suggest are supposed to be further limiting the number of worshipers in synagogues, closing hotels and touristic attractions, restricting movement and imposing to celebrate the holidays only with the nuclear families.