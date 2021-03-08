Coronavirus in education system: 12,977 active cases

Some 12,977 Israeli students and 1,181 teachers and other education workers are infected with the coronavirus, the Education Ministry said Monday.
In preschools there are 2,878 active cases out of 534,507 students. In elementary schools and high schools there are 10,099 active cases out of 1,883,677 students. In the special education system there are 381 active cases out of 54,493 students.
