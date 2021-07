According to data published by the Israeli Health Ministry, 1,470 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed on Friday, with another 670 diagnosed before Shabbat ended on Saturday evening.

The data further showed that number of serious cases rose by 8 to 89, 18 of whom are currently intubated.

Friday saw a rise in testing, with 87 tests being administered and deciphered in a single day, leading to a 1.66% positivity rate.