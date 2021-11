Overall, 73,142 people took a COVID-19 test on Friday, with a 0.54% positive rate. 390 Israelis tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Sunday, the Health Ministry reported.Overall, 73,142 people took a COVID-19 test on Friday, with a 0.54% positive rate.

145 patients are currently in critical condition with 34 people on respirators.

The death toll is at 8,143.