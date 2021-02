The Health Ministry recorded 4,076 new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday, with a 6.6% positivity rate.The number of serious patients dropped to 928 on Thursday, down from 975 on Wednesday.Of those seriously ill, 351 are in critical condition, and 296 are intubated.Over 4 million Israelis have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 2.7 million have received their second.The death toll stands at 5,486.