467 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed on Thursday out of 67,055 tests administered, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

Of them, 126 are in serious condition and 87 are intubated.

So far, 4 million Israelis have received their booster shot, with 5.7 million receiving both both vaccine jabs and 6.2 receiving one.

The death toll stands at 8,154.