Coronavirus in Israel: 4,800 new cases, 723 in serious condition

Some 4,800 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Israel on Tuesday, during the Sukkot holiday, with 723 patients in serious condition, according to a Wednesday morning update by the Health Ministry.

Among patients over 60 years old in serious condition, 1.9% are fully vaccinated with the coronavirus vaccine, including a booster dose. Another 18.6% have received two doses of the vaccine, and the remaining 79.5% are unvaccinated.

Some 4.7% of tests returned positive.

Of those infected, 172 are on ventilators.

Some 3,104,708 Israelis have received the third dose of the coronavirus vaccine as of Wednesday morning.

The death toll stands at 7,582.