The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israeli Politics

Naftali Bennett blasted for flying on holiday for US Jews

Shas MK Moshe Abutbul: Change your itinerary or face the wrath of God.

By GIL HOFFMAN  
SEPTEMBER 22, 2021 16:03
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a memorial ceremony for the fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur war, at the National Hall of Remembrance, Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, September 19, 2021. (photo credit: OHAD ZWIGENBERG)
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett attends a memorial ceremony for the fallen Israeli soldiers of the 1973 Yom Kippur war, at the National Hall of Remembrance, Mount Herzl, Jerusalem, September 19, 2021.
(photo credit: OHAD ZWIGENBERG)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett faced criticism from haredi (ultra-Orthodox) MKs on Wednesday for scheduling his flight home from New York after the United Nations General Assembly for a day when the holiday of Simhat Torah is over in Israel but continues for American Jews.
Bennett, who is the first religiously observant prime minister, also caused an uproar two weeks ago when he traveled on Shabbat to police headquarters to oversee efforts to find six terrorists who had escaped from prison. As he did when he was defense minister, Bennett uses a special dispensation of pikuah nefesh (saving lives) to work on Shabbat and Jewish holidays.
United Torah Judaism MK Meir Porush said that when Israel’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, was abroad dealing with matters of state, he would always make a point of walking instead of driving on Shabbat and holidays.
“Bennett cannot act differently than Ben-Gurion because it would weaken Judaism, violate the holiday and desecrate God’s name,” Porush said.
Rabbi Meir Porush picks his ballot for the mayoral election in Jerusalem November 11, 2008. (credit: REUTERS/GIL COHEN MAGEN)Rabbi Meir Porush picks his ballot for the mayoral election in Jerusalem November 11, 2008. (credit: REUTERS/GIL COHEN MAGEN)
Shas MK Moshe Abutbul, who heads the Knesset caucus on keeping the Shabbat, called upon Bennett to change the itinerary of his trip or risk the wrath of God.
“It is shameful and embarrassing that Bennett, who wears a kippah, does not respect the Sabbath and holidays, as he is expected to do as a symbol of the government in a Jewish state,” Abutbul said. “It would not harm anyone if he would wait to leave, instead of forcing the Jews working for Israel in New York to violate the holiday. His obsession with scoring diplomatic points at the expense of maintaining our tradition that was strictly maintained by his predecessors who did not wear kippot will explode in his face, because those who do not respect Shabbat and holidays do not merit the help of God and their work is not blessed with success.”
Bennett was defended by veteran Jerusalem Post columnist Stewart Weiss, an Orthodox rabbi and neighbor of the prime minister in Ra’anana who has been in touch with him in the past but did not speak to him about this issue.
“Technically, once the holiday is over for him, he can travel,” Weiss said. “There is the consideration that a resident of the Land of Israel should keep actions that are prohibited to the local Jewish community out of the public view, so as not to confuse people as to when the holiday ends. But in my opinion, the fact that the prime minister must return to Israel to manage the country – and all the life-affecting decisions that entails – is an extenuating circumstance that allows him to come home as quickly as possible once the holiday ends for him. At the same time, efforts must be made to limit any desecration of the holiday by local Jews who do not have this same dispensation.”
The prime minister’s spokesman did not respond to the criticism.


Tags American Jewry Naftali Bennett Sukkot United Nations
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Gilboa prison break must be thoroughly investigated - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Yom Kippur was a missed opportunity for MKs to make amends - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

From tribalism to cohesion, and the Israeli cultural war

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Nachman Shai

We must open our homes to disenchanted Jews this Sukkot - opinion

 By NACHMAN SHAI

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Mossad assassinated Iran’s chief nuke scientist with remote AI gun - report

Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami, speaks during a funeral ceremony of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Tehran, Iran November 30, 2020.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir
5

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by