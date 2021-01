Currently, about 82,029 Israelis are sick with the virus.

Of yesterday's new patients, 1,128 of them are in serious condition, with 358 critically ill, and 310 intubated.

To date, over 2 million Israelis received their first coronavirus vaccine dose, while some 850,811 received their second.

The death toll stands at 4,245.

Some 7,099 Israelis tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, with a positivity rate of 8.9%, the Health Ministry reported on Friday morning.