Coronavirus: Israel registers record 10,000 new cases in a single day

A record 10,021 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 10.2% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.The surge of cases occurs as the cabinet prepares to meet to decide whether to extend the reinforced lockdown that was set to expire later this week. In light of the high morbidity, as well as the crowding of hospitals, with some 1,114 patients in serious condition, the Health Ministry is going to recommend extending the closures for another two weeks. Some 277 patients are currently on ventilators. Also, the death toll has registered a significant increase, with over 40 people dying from the virus in 24 hours. It currently stands at 4,049.Among the critical cases, there are currently ten pregnant women, two days after a newborn baby died after being delivered to a coronavirus patient in an emergency caesarean surgery at Jerusalem's Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem.Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash explained in an interview on army radio on Tuesday morning that this is a new phenomenon.“We don’t know if it is a result of the high morbidity or of something different, we will look into it today,” he said, adding that while it is possible that the highly contagious virus variants represent a factor, he was not familiar with a similar surge in the rest of the world and therefore there might not be a connection.In the meantime the Israeli Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology wrote a letter to the Health Ministry asking to allow pregnant women who wish so to get vaccinate.
While Israel is vaccinating at the fastest pace in the world, at the moment, according to the ministry's criteria, only people over 45, those who belong to at risk groups, and teachers can receive the vaccine.On Monday, Israel has hit a vaccination personal record, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, vaccinating 186,000 people in a single day.Some 114,000 people were given a second dose and another 72,000 a first dose, he reported early Tuesday. In total, 2,2 million Israelis have been inoculated, including 422,000 people who have had both doses.Ash addressed also the issue of hospital overcrowding."The crowding is real and the hospitals do need help," he said. "But I think there isn't a problem in accepting patients and I do not believe that there will be any need to limit the number of people who can be hospitalized. We will open as many beds as needed."