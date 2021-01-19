The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Israel registers record 10,000 new cases in a single day

Ten pregnant women in serious conditions * Cabinet to meet today to decide next steps.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JANUARY 19, 2021 09:40
Police are seen checking drivers at a coronavirus checkpoint near Jerusalem's Gan Sacher amid lockdown, on January 12, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Police are seen checking drivers at a coronavirus checkpoint near Jerusalem's Gan Sacher amid lockdown, on January 12, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
A record 10,021 new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Israel on Monday, with 10.2% of tests returning positive, according to a Tuesday morning update by the Health Ministry.
The surge of cases occurs as the cabinet prepares to meet to decide whether to extend the reinforced lockdown that was set to expire later this week. In light of the high morbidity, as well as the crowding of hospitals, with some 1,114 patients in serious condition, the Health Ministry is going to recommend extending the closures for another two weeks.
Some 277 patients are currently on ventilators. Also, the death toll has registered a significant increase, with over 40 people dying from the virus in 24 hours. It currently stands at 4,049.
Among the critical cases, there are currently ten pregnant women, two days after a newborn baby died after being delivered to a coronavirus patient in an emergency caesarean surgery at Jerusalem's Hadassah-University Medical Center in Ein Kerem.
Coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash explained in an interview on army radio on Tuesday morning that this is a new phenomenon.
“We don’t know if it is a result of the high morbidity or of something different, we will look into it today,” he said, adding that while it is possible that the highly contagious virus variants represent a factor, he was not familiar with a similar surge in the rest of the world and therefore there might not be a connection.
In the meantime the Israeli Association of Obstetrics and Gynecology wrote a letter to the Health Ministry asking to allow pregnant women who wish so to get vaccinate.
While Israel is vaccinating at the fastest pace in the world, at the moment, according to the ministry’s criteria, only people over 45, those who belong to at risk groups, and teachers can receive the vaccine.
On Monday, Israel has hit a vaccination personal record, according to Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, vaccinating 186,000 people in a single day.
Some 114,000 people were given a second dose and another 72,000 a first dose, he reported early Tuesday. In total, 2,2 million Israelis have been inoculated, including 422,000 people who have had both doses.
Ash addressed also the issue of hospital overcrowding.
“The crowding is real and the hospitals do need help,” he said. “But I think there isn’t a problem in accepting patients and I do not believe that there will be any need to limit the number of people who can be hospitalized. We will open as many beds as needed.”


Tags Coronavirus Coronavirus spread coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus Cases
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Gallant is right

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

24th Knesset: Another round of abnormal elections

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Micah Halpern

How COVID changed Jewish life

 By MICAH HALPERN
David Klahr

A call for Israeli politics to return to core, humanistic values

 By DAVID KLAHR
Amotz Asa-El

'Jenin, Jenin': A modern day blood libel

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

13 Israelis suffer facial paralysis after coronavirus vaccine - report

A HEALTHCARE worker prepares a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center in Rehovot on Monday.
3

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild dies at 57 after suffering heart attack

Baron Benjamin de Rothschild 1963-2021.
4

Parler CEO and family in hiding after receiving death threats

A man wearing a "Trump 2020" sweatshirt uses his mobile phone during a "Stop the Steal" protest outside Milwaukee Central Count the day after Milwaukee County finished counting absentee ballots, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. November 5, 2020
5

Coronavirus: 67-year-old jabbed with five doses instead of one

Vials of vaccinations against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and syringes are seen as Israel continues its national vaccination drive, during a third national COVID lockdown, at a Maccabi Health Fund branch in Ashdod, Israel December 29, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by