Israel's Health Ministry reported on Saturday that the infection rate has continued to rise, diagnosing 3,994 new coronavirus cases on Friday out of 86,960 tested, for a 4.7% positivity rate.

The amount of active coronavirus cases in the country as of this reporting stands at 34,996, with 561 patients classified as eing in serious condition, 136 of whom are intubated.

The death toll rose by 20 on Friday, and now stands at 3,203.