Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 541, 713 new infections

Less than 10,000 tests per day were conducted on Saturday and Sunday, compared to over 20,000 in the previous days.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 3, 2020 11:46
People wearing face masks walk on Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem, August 2, 2020 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
People wearing face masks walk on Jaffa Street in downtown Jerusalem, August 2, 2020
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Ten new patients have passed away due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the victims of the pandemic in Israel to 541, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Monday.
On Sunday, 741 people were found positive to the virus, marking the second day in a row that the number of new cases dropped under 800.
While the number of tests performed every day has also significantly decreased, according to the ministry both because of fewer requests and minor changes to the eligibility criteria, on Sunday the national coronavirus project manager Prof. Ronni Gamzu highlighted that for the first time since the start of the “second wave,” the infection rate has fallen below threshold 1, meaning each contagious person is infecting less than one other person.
Beforehand, up to 30,000 tests were carried out every day.
As of Monday morning, there were 334 patients in serious condition, 100 of whom on ventilators. Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 73,231 have contracted COVID-19, while the current number of active cases stands at 25,167.
Also, on Monday, a report by the Knesset Research Center found that between January and July 2020, the number of beds in Israeli hospitals only increased by twenty beds, from 16,301 to 16,321.
The report was presented during a meeting of the State Comptroller Knesset committee. It also stated that the current general occupancy rate of the hospitals in Israel is similar if not slightly inferior to last year. However, the document also highlighted that beds in the special corona wards are added or removed according to need, so while medical centers provide accurate numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at any given time, they cannot provide occupancy rates.
Maayan Jaffe-Hoffman contributed to this report.


