The death toll has risen past 580 and the number of people intubated is nearing 110 on Friday, the Health Ministry reported.As of Friday before Shabbat, there were 80,991 people who had been infected with corona in the country, including 25,095 who still have the virus. Some 369 people were in serious condition, among them 109 who were on a ventilator.To date, 581 people have died.