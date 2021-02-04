Coronavirus in Israel: Positivity rate drops as death toll nears 5,000

Israel's Health Ministry reported on Thursday morning that 7,385 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed on Wednesday out of over 85,000 tests which were administered that day, resulting in an 8.9% positivity rate.

The death toll from COVID-19 rose by 59 on Wednesday, now standing at 4,947.

There are 76,896 active cases in the country, of whom 1,768 are hospitalized, 1,271 are isolating in coronavirus hotels and the rest are in home isolation.

Some 1,103 patients are classified as being in serious condition, of whom 315 are intubated.

On the vaccination front, so far 3,298,233 have received the first dose, while 1,906,942 have received the second dose.