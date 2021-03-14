Coronavirus in Israel: Shin Bet tracking of patients stopped - report

A majority of an expanded seven justice panel of the High Court of Justice earlier this month limited continued use of Shin Bet surveillance of coronavirus-infected citizens.

The two main limitations the court placed on the surveillance were a suggestion to consider ceasing it entirely as of March 14, as well as an order that after that date it can only be used in limited circumstances – at least until the Knesset passes new legislation.

After March 14, the Shin Bet could use surveillance only in cases of citizens who do not cooperate or who did not remember well enough to be effective with an epidemiological probe.

Israel's Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) tracking of coronavirus patients was stopped from Saturday night, Kan News reported Sunday.