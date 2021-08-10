Coronavirus: Israel registers over 6,000 cases in a day

Israel registered over 6,000 cases on Monday, marking the highest number since the peak of the pandemic in February and an increase of some 2,500 cases compared to the previous fourth wave record of around 3,850 new virus carriers identified in a day.Some 6,275 cases were registered on Monday, with almost 5% of the people screened testing positive – also the highest in five months.The number of serious patients continued to increase, standing at 394 as of Tuesday morning. A week earlier they were 232. Of them, some 64 are currently on ventilators.According to Tuesday’s update by the Health Ministry, some 16 people died on Sunday, making it the deadliest day since the beginning of April.
While the figure is still much lower than what was happening at the peak of the third wave, when at times dozens of people were killed by COVID over the course of 24 hours, it still represents a dramatic increase compared to a few weeks ago. In the whole month of June, some seven people succumbed to COVID, the toll now already stands at 82.Since the beginning of the pandemic a total of 6,559 people have died.