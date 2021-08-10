The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Coronavirus: Israel registers over 6,000 cases in a day

Some 6,275 COVID cases were identified on Monday, with almost 5% of the people screened testing positive.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
AUGUST 10, 2021 10:13
A woman receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center in Umm El-Fahem, Israel January 3, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
A woman receives a vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a vaccination center in Umm El-Fahem, Israel January 3, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Israel registered over 6,000 cases on Monday, marking the highest number since the peak of the pandemic in February and an increase of some 2,500 cases compared to the previous fourth wave record of around 3,850 new virus carriers identified in a day.
Some 6,275 cases were registered on Monday, with almost 5% of the people screened testing positive – also the highest in five months.
The number of serious patients continued to increase, standing at 394 as of Tuesday morning. A week earlier they were 232. Of them, some 64 are currently on ventilators.
According to Tuesday’s update by the Health Ministry, some 16 people died on Sunday, making it the deadliest day since the beginning of April.
While the figure is still much lower than what was happening at the peak of the third wave, when at times dozens of people were killed by COVID over the course of 24 hours, it still represents a dramatic increase compared to a few weeks ago. In the whole month of June, some seven people succumbed to COVID, the toll now already stands at 82.
Since the beginning of the pandemic a total of 6,559 people have died.


Tags Israel Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel COVID-19
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

COVID: Israel must learn lesson of civic responsibility - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ehud Eilam

Israel should wait before striking Hezbollah - opinion

 By EHUD EILAM
Ruthie Blum

Time to take advantage of cracks in Tehran’s armor - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

COVID-19 vaccine: Is the thrill gone or is third time a charm? - comment

 By DAVID BRINN
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by