Coronavirus: Negative test result required upon entry to Israel

Anyone entering Israel's borders, via land or sea, will be required to present a negative coronavirus test administered 72 hours before their flight took off from the departing country, the Ministerial Committee for Coronavirus Regulations announced on Wednesday.The new policy will kick into effect within the next 24 hours.The exceptions to this new rule include extremely extenuating circumstances, with approval, and humanitarian reasons.The fine for not following this new protocol - attempting to board a flight without a negative test - is, at maximum, NIS 2,500.Once passengers land in Israel, they will be required to get tested for COVID-19.If the test cannot be administered at the border location (such as the airport) it it is required to be taken as soon as the individual is at their quarantine location.Failure to have a coronavirus test done after entering quarantine will result in a maximum of NIS 3,500 fine.