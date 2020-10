Spain is one of Europe's worst COVID-19 hot spots, with over 3 million infections.

Its response to the pandemic has often been hampered by political wrangling, but the government this time managed to gather enough votes for parliament to back extending an initial two-week decree until May 9.

Spain will be under a state of emergency until early May, giving regions legal backing to decide curfews and restrict travel to try and contain rampant COVID-19 contagion.