Coronavirus c'ttee votes: Swimming pools and gyms to open

Contrary to the decision of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein, swimming pools and gyms across Israel will be allowed to open despite a spike in coronavirus.It was earlier announced on Monday that swimming pools in Israel can open under a "purple ribbon" designation, and Netanyahu and Edelstein decided that gyms across the country will remain shut.However the Knesset's coronavirus committee voted to overule the prime minister and health minister and open both swimming pools and gyms.Netanyahu delayed the vote when he asked coronavirus cabinet chairwoman Yifat Shasha-Biton to reject the proposed opening of swimming pools and gyms earlier on Monday. Sources from the Knesset said that the meeting of the committee was delayed due to Netanyahu’s attempts to persuade on Sasha-Biton to follow his request.