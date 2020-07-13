Knesset Coronavirus Committee head suspended after vote against Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party suspended Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chair MK Yifat Shasha-Biton Monday afternoon, the party said in a statement.





"Unfortunately, Yifat Shasha-Biton surrendered to pressure from lobbyists representing the gyms, which is why she did not even agree to shut them down for 24 hours," the Likud said. "All of the Health Ministry's experts warned that gyms pose a substantial danger of contracting the virus, as it spreads through sweat as well, making masks ineffective."





Biton's decision does not allow Likud to simply "move on with the daily agenda, which is why she will be suspended for a period of time," the party added.





"The Knesset Coronavirus Committee held lengthy, in-depth discussions [on the matter], during which various experts came to voice their professional opinion," Biton responded to her suspension on Twitter.





היה ללמוד, להקשיב ולשאול שאלות, במטרה להגיע להחלטה הנכונה ביותר שנותנת את המענה המיטבי בשני המישורים. בפני הוועדה הוצגו נתונים ברורים על אי תחלואה בבריכות. גם בנוגע לחדרי הכושר אין עדות לכך שהם מוקדי התפרצות וישנו גם תו סגול מחמיר וברור שיימנע הידבקות. — יפעת שאשא ביטון (@sbyifat) July 13, 2020

"At the end of the discussions, I made a balanced decision for the sake of the public," she added." A decision that both protects public health on one hand and realizes the necessity of a continuous economic activity."