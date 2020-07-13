Knesset Coronavirus Committee head suspended after vote against Netanyahu

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party suspended Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chair MK Yifat Shasha-Biton Monday afternoon, the party said in a statement.
Biton's suspension came after the committee voted against Netanyahu's proposed framework for renewed coronavirus-related restrictions, reopening gyms and public pools shortly after the prime minister's spokesperson announced gyms would remain closed.
"Unfortunately, Yifat Shasha-Biton surrendered to pressure from lobbyists representing the gyms, which is why she did not even agree to shut them down for 24 hours," the Likud said. "All of the Health Ministry's experts warned that gyms pose a substantial danger of contracting the virus, as it spreads through sweat as well, making masks ineffective."
Biton's decision does not allow Likud to simply "move on with the daily agenda, which is why she will be suspended for a period of time," the party added.
"The Knesset Coronavirus Committee held lengthy, in-depth discussions [on the matter], during which various experts came to voice their professional opinion," Biton responded to her suspension on Twitter.
היה ללמוד, להקשיב ולשאול שאלות, במטרה להגיע להחלטה הנכונה ביותר שנותנת את המענה המיטבי בשני המישורים. בפני הוועדה הוצגו נתונים ברורים על אי תחלואה בבריכות. גם בנוגע לחדרי הכושר אין עדות לכך שהם מוקדי התפרצות וישנו גם תו סגול מחמיר וברור שיימנע הידבקות.— יפעת שאשא ביטון (@sbyifat) July 13, 2020
"At the end of the discussions, I made a balanced decision for the sake of the public," she added." A decision that both protects public health on one hand and realizes the necessity of a continuous economic activity."
Both the economic crisis and the second wave of coronavirus "are managed simultaneously, which is why it was important to learn, listen and ask questions in order to reach the best decision that gives the optimal solution for both issues."
The committee was "presented conclusive data showing no infections in public pools. There also is no evidence of gyms being hotspot for outbreaks," she continued, adding that the "clear and strict Purple Ribbon [regulations] will prevent infections."
Biton also said she "would like to add that swimming and exercise are crucial for people's mental and physical health. That, and the economic importance of their activity as presented to the committee consolidated my opinion that shutting down both gyms and pools at once would be a mistake."
The now-suspended head of the committee called on the public "to closely adhere to the instructions in order to curb the spread of the virus and protect the health of us all."
Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz's Blue and White Party said they would not support an impeachement of Biton if Likud were to advance such a motion.
"Due to the importance of the Knesset's activity as a supervising body, it would not be appropriate to impeach Knesset Coronavirus Committee Chair Yifat Shasha-Biton," the party said in a statement.
"If Likud will advance a vote on the matter, we will not participate in it," Blue and White added. Earlier on Monday, Blue and White said they would not oppose Biton's impeachment.