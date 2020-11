Following the latest deal, Britain has access to enough doses of Moderna's vaccine candidate for around 3.5 million people. Overall, it has access to 357 million doses of vaccines from 7 different developers, according to the statement.

Britain has secured an additional two million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, the government said in a statement on Sunday."With a wide range of vaccine candidates in our portfolio, we stand ready to deploy a vaccine should they receive approval from our medicines regulator, starting with those who will benefit most," Britain's health minister, Matt Hancock, said in the statement.