There was an increase of 61 sick people between 7:30 p.m. and 9:00 a.m., according to the National Security Council. In the evening, the Health Ministry reported 17,863 total cases. NSC reported 17,925 on Monday morning.There are currently 2,523 active cases, among them 29 in serious condition, including 23 who are intubated.So far, 298 people have died.