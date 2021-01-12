Coronavirus vaccine campaign expands to people ages 50-54

One day after the country expanded its coronavirus vaccination campaign to people over the age of 55, the Health Ministry announced that beginning Wednesday, Israelis 50-54 will also be able to get the jab.To make an appointment, people should contact their health funds, the ministry said. The expansion of the circle of people who can be vaccinated was made possible due to the delivery of some 700,000 new vaccine doses that arrived in Israel on Monday. More are scheduled to come next week, and according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, hundreds of thousands should arrive each week until around 5 million Israelis are inoculated by the end of March.In addition, the health funds have committed to increasing the number of people who can be vaccinated to as many as 200,000 a day.So far, 1,854,358 Israelis have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine, the Health Ministry reported Tuesday morning - around 20% of the population.The vaccination of educational staff also began on Tuesday, but not without frustrations.
Senior officials in the Health Ministry said that "after dragging their feet and a prolonged and unnecessary delay on the part of the education minister, the Health Ministry received the list of teaching staff that could be vaccinated.The list was then transferred to the appropriate health funds so that appointments could be made.
"While the health minister is busy bringing in vaccines, along with the prime minister, and running the best vaccination campaign in the world, the education minister has taken care to put his feet up in endless bureaucracy, just to try to show control," the officials said. The Education Ministry had reported Monday night that more than 17,000 teachers registered to be vaccinated in the first 24 hours of the campaign.