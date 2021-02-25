IDF: West Bank to go into lockdown over Purim, border crossings to close

A general lockdown will be in effect for the areas of the West Bank, as well as all border crossings between Gaza and Israel, for the Purim holiday weekend, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Thursday.The lockdown will begin on Friday night at midnight, and is expected to be lifted on Sunday night at midnight.During the lockdown, commercial goods will still be able to pass through the border crossings.Additionally, exceptions may be made for humanitarian and medical necessities, and will be subject to the approval of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).