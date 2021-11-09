The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus

COVID-19: Bennett, Horowitz to abolish open area gathering restrictions

Masks will no longer be required in gatherings of over 100 people in an open area, but they are still required indoors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 14:51

Updated: NOVEMBER 9, 2021 14:59
Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz agreed on Tuesday to abolish COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings in open areas and to abolish the Green Pass in low-risk areas.
Under this decision, in an open area, one can hold cultural, sports and prayer gatherings with up to 1,000 participants without needing to follow Green Pass requirements. 
Closed spaces will be allowed to have gatherings of 100 people without needing Green Pass requirements.
The decision also saw the maximum occupancy of indoor event halls to 600 people under Green Pass rules while outdoor events will be able to hold events in open areas without an occupancy limit.
Masks will also no longer be required in gatherings of over 100 people in an open area, but they are still required indoors.
A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
These decisions are set to be brought for the approval of the coronavirus cabinet later today and are expected to take effect Thursday after being approved by the Knesset's Constitution Committee.


Tags Naftali Bennett nitzan horowitz Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Live Updates Face mask Green Passport
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Compromise needs to be made in the Kotel conflict - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
3

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon
4

Why is COVID causing vascular damage? Israeli study offers answers

COVID-19 is seen in a blood vessel (Illustrative).
5

Israeli election avoided as state budget passes into law, after 3.5 years

Moments after the passing of the 2021 budget, October 4, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by