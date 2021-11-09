COVID-19: Bennett, Horowitz to abolish open area gathering restrictions

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz agreed on Tuesday to abolish COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings in open areas and to abolish the Green Pass in low-risk areas.

Under this decision, in an open area, one can hold cultural, sports and prayer gatherings with up to 1,000 participants without needing to follow Green Pass requirements.

Closed spaces will be allowed to have gatherings of 100 people without needing Green Pass requirements.

The decision also saw the maximum occupancy of indoor event halls to 600 people under Green Pass rules while outdoor events will be able to hold events in open areas without an occupancy limit.

Masks will also no longer be required in gatherings of over 100 people in an open area, but they are still required indoors.

A face mask is seen on the street in Jerusalem amid the coronavirus pandemic, on February 2, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

These decisions are set to be brought for the approval of the coronavirus cabinet later today and are expected to take effect Thursday after being approved by the Knesset's Constitution Committee.