According to the meteorological center in Beit Dagan, today's weather will be partly cloudy in most areas of the country, with a slight drop in temperature.

The temperatures expected on Tuesday are 20-33 degrees Celsius in Tiberias, 20-23 degrees in Haifa, 22-25 degrees in Tel Aviv, 20-30 degrees in Jerusalem, 20-32 degrees in Beer-Sheba and 29-39 degrees in Eilat.