Defense Minister Gantz convenes emergency committee for IDF drill

During the committee meeting, Gantz expressed confidence in Israel's preparedness for wartime.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 16:41
The National Emergency Economics Committee headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz on November 1, 2021 (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
The National Emergency Economics Committee headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz on November 1, 2021
(photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz convened the National Emergency Economics Committee on Monday as part of IDF's nationwide homefront drill that kicked off on Sunday.
The committee includes Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster, Home Front Command OC Maj.-Gen. Ori Gordin, National Emergency Authority (RAHEL) head Yoram Laredo and representatives from several government offices, Israel Police and the IDF.
During the meeting, Gantz expressed confidence in Israel's preparedness for wartime and confirmed the national service goals in times of emergency, set by RAHEL.
Three main national emergency goals were defined: assurance of security, maintenance of Israeli fabric of life and operational continuity. To assure these goals are reached, RAHEL set 15 national service goals in times of emergency.
The service goals set by RAHEL include a continual supply of food and water to every citizen, maintaining hygienic conditions, providing the Israeli public with information and guidance, maintaining law, order and basic freedom of movement and providing all and any services required by the Israeli defense establishment during wartime.
The National Emergency Economics Committee headed by Defense Minister Benny Gantz on November 1, 2021 (credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Simultaneous to the homefront drill, a Northern Command drill named "Even Gazit," or "Hewn Stone," is also taking place, simulating war on the border with Lebanon to improve the readiness of troops to face Hezbollah.


