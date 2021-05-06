Demonstrations in support of Palestinian Sheikh Jarrah families continue

Since Sunday, at least 12 Palestinians were injured in previous demonstrations for the same cause in Jerusalem. Three required medical treatment.

Police said Palestinian protesters have thrown rocks and firebombs at them during the demonstrations.

The four east Jerusalem Palestinian families are in the process of fighting to preserve ownership of their homes in the neighborhood, and avoid eviction.

The High Court can either uphold the lower court decisions to evict the Palestinian families in favor of the Nahalat Shimon Company or overturn that decision and allow the Palestinians to stay.

There could be a decision as early as next week.

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.

Demonstrations in support of the legal battles of the Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah took place in Gaza on Thursday, Palestinian media reported.