Dep. interior min. on family reunification during corona: Hope and pray

No changes in policy are currently being made to allow special cases of family reunification during the coronavirus era of parents with children and spouses and partners from abroad, Deputy Interior Minister Yoav Bentzur said Wednesday in response to a parliamentary querie from MK Michal Cotler-Wunsh.Cotler-Wunsh (Blue and White) cited a petition signed by hundreds of people pleading to be able to be reunited with their loved ones.Bentzur (Shas) said currently exceptions were only being made for weddings, births, bar mitzvahs, lone soldiers and those doing national service."Let's hope and pray it changes soon," Bentzur said.