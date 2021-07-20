The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Diana Vaisman got her 'Bon Voyage' wishes for the Tokyo Olympic games

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 20, 2021 21:35
The Israeli champion and all-time Israeli record holder, representing Israel in the 100m sprint, for the first time since Los Angeles 1984, visited her Sponsor's offices, Comsign, before heading to the Olympic village in Tokyo and got the “Bon Voyage" wishes from the employees at Comsign.
A moment before her departure to represent Israel in the Olympic games in Tokyo, Diana arrived to the event in Comsign's offices, her sponsor who supported the 100m sprinter for the past 2 years in her way to fulfill her Olympic dream.
Diana Vaisman is the Israeli champion and national record holder in 100m sprint, also holds the national record in 60m sprint and is the Israeli champion in 200m sprint.
Comsign’s CEO Zeev Shetach and the employees wished her great success in her participation in the 100m dash in the Olympics. 

"All of us gathered here to wish great success to a young and ambitious athlete who fulfilled her dream and completed the challenge to participate in the Olympic games in the age of 22. We believed in Diana since we knew her and we knew that Diana was made of “champion material”, with endless willpower and determination and that she'll succeed and get to the Olympics," said Zeev Shetach.
"We followed her ambitious journey towards the Olympic challenge accompanied by Diana's mother, Irina. We are very proud in Diana's achievement and we will keep track and going to cheer her during the Olympic games with hope that she will reach the semi-final and final stages," Shetach added.
