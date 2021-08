Around 50 people are blocking the Ayalon South Highway on Thursday evening in protest of the gaps in the Disabled Persons Law which is set to be implemented in the framework of the upcoming state budget.

Image Name: Disability Rights activists block Ayalon Highway to protest new state budget, August 5, 2021 (Credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Disability Rights organizations have said that the Finance Ministry have attempted to deduct half a billion shekels from the framework which will prevent it from being implemented to its full extent.